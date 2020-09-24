Popp’s Ferry Elementary receives 2020 National Blue Ribbon Award

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 2 weeks ago

Popp’s Ferry Elementary was officially awarded by the United States Department of Education to be a 2020 National Blue Ribbon School.

Today, popp's ferry elementary- was officially- awarded by the united states- department of education to be a- 2020 national blue ribbon - school.

News 25's gabby cox - headed to biloxi to help- celebrate.- - nats of popp's ferry anthem - popp's ferry elementary was - virtually awarded to be - one of four schools in- mississippi to be a 2020- national- blue ribbon school.

- the prestigious award recognize- schools in one- - - - of two performance categories - that include being- among their state's highest - performing schools either - with testing scores or with - closing achievement - gaps between student groups.- dr. malone: "we are just beamin with pride, it is a coveted - award that most - principals work hard for and we- are so happy that we were able- to achieve that - goal this year."

Chelsea fortenberry, a first- grade teacher at popp's - ferry elementary, explained why- popp's is such a- special school to receive a - national blue ribbon.

- chelsea fortenberry, first grad- teacher: "they're excited to learn, the teachers are - excited to teach and they reall- do, they work hard.

The teacher- work hard - planning excellent lessons for- the kids that are engaging and- exciting and get them - excited to learn."

With the diversity and the- - - - adherance of learning that- popp's ferry's curriculum - provides for all students, the- hard work paid off with this- special blue ribbon.- dr. malone, principal: "we are melting pot here and for all of- us to come together and - work as one to achieve these- goals is phenomenal.

We have- great teachers- here that push our students - everyday and they push- themselves to be great everyday- and this is what happens when - you do those things."

In biloxi, gabby cox,