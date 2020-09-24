Popp’s Ferry Elementary receives 2020 National Blue Ribbon Award
Popp’s Ferry Elementary receives 2020 National Blue Ribbon Award
Popp’s Ferry Elementary was officially awarded by the United States Department of Education to be a 2020 National Blue Ribbon School.
Today, popp's ferry elementary- was officially- awarded by the united states- department of education to be a- 2020 national blue ribbon - school.
News 25's gabby cox - headed to biloxi to help- celebrate.- - nats of popp's ferry anthem - popp's ferry elementary was - virtually awarded to be - one of four schools in- mississippi to be a 2020- national- blue ribbon school.
- the prestigious award recognize- schools in one- - - - of two performance categories - that include being- among their state's highest - performing schools either - with testing scores or with - closing achievement - gaps between student groups.- dr. malone: "we are just beamin with pride, it is a coveted - award that most - principals work hard for and we- are so happy that we were able- to achieve that - goal this year."
Chelsea fortenberry, a first- grade teacher at popp's - ferry elementary, explained why- popp's is such a- special school to receive a - national blue ribbon.
- chelsea fortenberry, first grad- teacher: "they're excited to learn, the teachers are - excited to teach and they reall- do, they work hard.
The teacher- work hard - planning excellent lessons for- the kids that are engaging and- exciting and get them - excited to learn."
With the diversity and the- - - - adherance of learning that- popp's ferry's curriculum - provides for all students, the- hard work paid off with this- special blue ribbon.- dr. malone, principal: "we are melting pot here and for all of- us to come together and - work as one to achieve these- goals is phenomenal.
We have- great teachers- here that push our students - everyday and they push- themselves to be great everyday- and this is what happens when - you do those things."
In biloxi, gabby cox,