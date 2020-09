Protesters Again Take To NYC Streets In Response To Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:01s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:01s - Published Protesters Again Take To NYC Streets In Response To Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision Protesters marched again Thursday in New York City. The demonstrations follow Wednesday's grand jury decision not to charge Louisville, Kentucky, police officers for the death of Breonna Taylor; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend