Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

VW Electric SUV

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
VW Electric SUV
We look at how VW's new electric SUV will affect Chattanooga.

Volkswagen has unveiled its first ever all-electric s-u-v, and it could have an impact on the economy here in chattanooga.

News 12's winston reed discussed those impacts with the chamber of commerce.

Volkswagen is shifting towards electric vehicles with the i-d four suv.

The vehicle will be priced at 40- thousand dollars while it's being mnufactured overseas.

That price will drop to around 32 thousand 5 hundred after production begins in the u-s.

Specifically, chattanooga.

"for the averge american it's not about whether they would drive an electric vehicle, it's more about if they could."

Amanda plecas of volkswagen chattanooga says the goal is to make electric vehicles more accessible.

"we aim to bring electric mobility and make it available to millions, not just millionares."

With an expected increase in jobs, our local chamber of commerce expects significant economic impact.

"we see the potential there just for the volkswagen project itself to create another thousand to 3 thousand jobs in the market.

That can be service related or tied into residential building and construction."

That impact is just the beginning, considering the potential of other companies to set up shop near the chattanooga automaker and provide supply parts.

"we're currently working with another company on a new location here in the market and so that project was just approved through the county comission and city council and it would create between 240 and 250 new jobs."

You can make a reservation for the vehicle on volkswagen dot com.

It will be available in 20-21.

Standup: i-d four production begins in 20-22.

Reporting in chattanooga winston reed news 12 now.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Skoda Enyaq: electric SUV leaks out ahead of imminent unveiling

Czech firm's first model on MEB platform will offer up to 310 miles of range and promises Kodiaq-like...
Autocar - Published

First drive: 2021 Volkswagen ID 4 prototype

VW’s first electric SUV boasts a familiar depth of engineering, quality and versatility. Initial...
Autocar - Published

Lucid teases premium electric SUV at its first reveal event

But wait, there's more.  At Lucid's reveal event Wednesday night, the new Air luxury electric...
Mashable - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Volkswagen ID.4 prototype testing video [Video]

Volkswagen ID.4 prototype testing video

SUVs are very popular with an increasing number of customers. They are the most popular vehicle segment in the USA and China as they offer good levels of visibility, safety and comfort. In Europe and..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:24Published
2021 Range Rover Velar PHEV P400e Hero Film [Video]

2021 Range Rover Velar PHEV P400e Hero Film

The Range Rover Velar is now even more desirable, sustainable and intelligent with the introduction of an electric plug-in hybrid option, advanced new infotainment technology and elegant new design..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 00:56Published
Volkswagen ID4 [Video]

Volkswagen ID4

Volkswagen unveils their first electric SUV for the U.S. It will eventually be built here in Chattanooga.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished