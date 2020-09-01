VW Electric SUV

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 6 days ago

We look at how VW's new electric SUV will affect Chattanooga.

Volkswagen has unveiled its first ever all-electric s-u-v, and it could have an impact on the economy here in chattanooga.

News 12's winston reed discussed those impacts with the chamber of commerce.

Volkswagen is shifting towards electric vehicles with the i-d four suv.

The vehicle will be priced at 40- thousand dollars while it's being mnufactured overseas.

That price will drop to around 32 thousand 5 hundred after production begins in the u-s.

Specifically, chattanooga.

"for the averge american it's not about whether they would drive an electric vehicle, it's more about if they could."

Amanda plecas of volkswagen chattanooga says the goal is to make electric vehicles more accessible.

"we aim to bring electric mobility and make it available to millions, not just millionares."

With an expected increase in jobs, our local chamber of commerce expects significant economic impact.

"we see the potential there just for the volkswagen project itself to create another thousand to 3 thousand jobs in the market.

That can be service related or tied into residential building and construction."

That impact is just the beginning, considering the potential of other companies to set up shop near the chattanooga automaker and provide supply parts.

"we're currently working with another company on a new location here in the market and so that project was just approved through the county comission and city council and it would create between 240 and 250 new jobs."

You can make a reservation for the vehicle on volkswagen dot com.

It will be available in 20-21.

Standup: i-d four production begins in 20-22.

Reporting in chattanooga winston reed news 12 now.