Clay Travis likes the Jags to cover, win and the over to hit against the Dolphins on TNF | FOX BET LIVE Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:01s - Published 4 minutes ago Clay Travis likes the Jags to cover, win and the over to hit against the Dolphins on TNF | FOX BET LIVE Clay Travis likes the Jacksonville Jaguars to cover and win against the Miami Dolphins tonight on Thursday Night Football. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Clay Travis likes the Jags to cover, win and the over to hit against the Dolphins on TNF | FOX BET LIVE Clay Travis likes the Jacksonville Jaguars to cover and win against the Miami Dolphins tonight on...

FOX Sports - Published 38 minutes ago