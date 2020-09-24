Gulfport Museum of History opens

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 5 days ago

The Gulfport Museum of History opened this past Saturday for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

In my coffees 25 ... wxxv >> bellport and of history open the path database and the start of the pandemic.

The museum originally open march 4 and was forced to close down du to the cold 19 on march 14 exam is currently operating with abbreviated hours.

Second, this thursday or saturday from 10 am to 3 pm on mission is free to all the gas in the membership can be purchased for an individual and also family individual memberships are $25 year family memberships are $40 a year.

The upper medium of history is located at the old train depot in downtown gulfport and volunteers are looking or working more guest pending ... we are hoping that the public will come down and we are trying to use all of the guidelines.

That is been set for and the reopening gave us a feeling of how we would go anywhere very well ... museum will open thursday through sunday of next week for cruising the