Chuck E. Cheese Is Working Towards An Animated TV Show

Chuck E.

Cheese CEO David McKillips said the company will launch an entertainment division.

The entertainment division will initially focus on merchandising and toys.

McKillips says that the ultimate goal will be to break into scripted entertainment.

In an effort to dig the chain out of financial trouble, McKillips laid out a plan for a long-term transformation.

McKillips told Business Insider he sees a future with Chuck E.

Cheese animation and possibly one day a movie feature.