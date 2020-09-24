Global  
 

President Trump Taking Heat For Refusing To Commit To Peaceful Transfer Of Power

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 04:32s
President Trump Taking Heat For Refusing To Commit To Peaceful Transfer Of Power

President Trump Taking Heat For Refusing To Commit To Peaceful Transfer Of Power

CBS News White House Correspondent Paula Reid breaks down the backlash and Republican response.


Mitt Romney Torches Trump’s Refusal to Commit to a Peaceful Transfer of Power: ‘Unthinkable and Unacceptable’

Mitt Romney Torches Trump’s Refusal to Commit to a Peaceful Transfer of Power: ‘Unthinkable and Unacceptable’ President Donald Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power is drawing condemnation...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by Business Insider, WorldNews, Newsmax, FOXNews.com, USATODAY.com


McEnany: Trump will accept 'free and fair' results

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany sought to clarify President Donald Trump's comments...
USATODAY.com - Published

Both parties' leaders see orderly election outcome despite Trump's comments

President Donald Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the election...
Japan Today - Published


hewiak

hewiak When President Donald Trump touches down in Cobb County on Friday, making his 10th visit to Georgia since taking of… https://t.co/t7YxuDteMB 2 hours ago

offofthecouch

Maggie Stewart @lbottge @HKrassenstein Some journalists think Broidy was taking the heat for the affair in return for time with th… https://t.co/dSWb3lJpEs 1 day ago

kamrana97043471

kamranayub Watch the full, on-camera shouting match between Trump, Pelosi and Schumer https://t.co/M3qpVFC7qq via @YouTube. Mr… https://t.co/pp1UMJYn23 2 days ago

MerrillDahlberg

merrill dahlberg @tex_american79 @robbystarbuck Not yet but perhaps he’s taking the heat for an early recall by his constituents! LD… https://t.co/LGmJbr6sg4 2 days ago

MerrillDahlberg

merrill dahlberg @skf727 @Mediaite Must be taking a tremendous amount of heat from his constituents for an early recall to oust him… https://t.co/Yr2OULdLSP 2 days ago

BrianH18846182

YodaMAGA RT @KHerriage: If Biden is taking massively important weekends off in the heat of a presidential campaign, imagine the amount of time he’ll… 3 days ago

Furg1T

Harpoon In The Eye @MDucci791 @dacajunmatt @itsJeffTiedrich @realDonaldTrump Yes yes, he did say that and no you can’t compare a cop t… https://t.co/qXCl0omtdQ 3 days ago


Pa. Officials React To Trump's Refusal To Guarantee Peaceful Transition Of Power If He Loses [Video]

Pa. Officials React To Trump's Refusal To Guarantee Peaceful Transition Of Power If He Loses

President Trump not committing to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses brought a swift response from Pennsylvania officials. KDKA's Jon Delano has more.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:02
Marco Rubio Responds To President Trump's Comments Not Committing To Peaceful Transition Of Power [Video]

Marco Rubio Responds To President Trump's Comments Not Committing To Peaceful Transition Of Power

At a press conference Wednesday, President Trump said “we're going to have to see what happens.”

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:33
Pence, Ivanka Trump Continue Pressing Case For President As ‘Law And Order’ Candidate [Video]

Pence, Ivanka Trump Continue Pressing Case For President As ‘Law And Order’ Candidate

The Trump campaign believes supporting the police and law and order are messages that can help Republicans up and down the ballot, Esme Murphy reports (1:52).WCCO 4 News at 5 – Sept. 24, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:52