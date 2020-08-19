Overland Park council considers changes to public comment

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:28s - Published 1 day ago

THE SHOOTING OF JOHNALBERS HAS BEEN THEFOCUS OF SOME PUBLICCOMMENTS AT SOMEOVERLAND PARK CITYCOUNCIL MEETINGS.TONIGHT -- A PROPOSALBY THE COUNCIL ISDRAWING THE IRE OF hismother...SHIELA ALBERS --WHO CALLS IT"SHAMEFUL."THE I-TEAM'S ANDYALCOCK TAKES A CLOSERLOOK."WHY ARE YOU TALKINGABOUT SCHOOL, WHENOFFICER COULD YOUREMOVE THESE TWOFROM THE COUNCILCHAMBERS."BOB HOFFMAN WAS FRONTAND CENTER AT ANAUGUST MEETING OF THEOVERLAND PARK CITYCOUNCIL.AT ISSUE...HOFFMAN ANDOTHER PEOPLE WEREHOPING TO SPEAK ABOUTTHE 2018 FATAL SHOOTINGOF JOHN ALBERS.AS THE I-TEAMPREVIOUSLY REPORTED,THE CITY OF OVERLANDPARK PAID ALBERS'SHOOTER, OFFICERCLAYTON JENISON, $70-THOUSAND DOLLARS TORESIGN.BECAUSE PUBLICCOMMENT WASN'TINCLUDED ON THECOUNCIL'S AGENDA ATTHAT MEETING,PROTESTERS LIKEHOFFMAN SPOKE ANYWAY.Bob Hoffman"We were disruptive and itwas an act of civildisobedience."FAST FORWARD TO THESEPTEMBER 14TH COUNCILMEETING.IT WAS THE FIRST ONE TOALLOW PUBLIC COMMENT.AT THE BEGINNING OF THEMEETING TEN PEOPLESPOKE ROUGHLY THREEMINUTES EACH, INCLUDINGJOHN ALBERS' MOTHERSHEILA.Sheila Albers"Public comment is acornerstone to democracy."Fred Spears"I was extremely pleased byhow that public commentperiod went.

Everybody wason point, they were preparedthey made their points verywell."BUT JUST TWO DAYSAFTER THAT SEPTEMBER14TH MEETING, COUNCILPRESIDENT FRED SPEARSAT A COMMITTEE MEETINGRAISED THE POSSIBILITIESOF MOVING THE PUBLICCOMMENT PERIOD TO THEEND OF THE COUNCILMEETING ANDDISCONNECTING THE LIVESTREAM FEED FOR IT.Fred Spears"With some of the activities,events and comments that wesaw, I could see where thatmight be political, I could seewhere that would be anattack."COUNCILMAN PAUL LYONSVOICED HIS SUPPORT FORTHE IDEA.Paul Lyons:"The fact that it is broadcastto me generates moreopportunities for people to tryto exploit that."Sheila Albers"It will kill public comment andit will kill that opportunityforcitizens to offer their view."Bob Hoffman"I think they're shutitng itdownbecause they don't like whatthey're hearing, period end ofstory."Andy Alcock"FURTHER DISCUSSION ONTHE POSSIBLE PUBLICCOMMENT CHANGES AREEXPECTED AT ACOMMITTEE MEETINGNEXT MONTH.LYONS SAID HE NOWWANTS TO WAIT UNTIL ATLEAST NEXT YEAR TO SEEHOW ADDITIONAL PUBLICCOMMENT GOES BEFORECONSIDERING ANYCHANGES.AT OVERLAND PARK CITYHALL, I'M INVESTIGATORANDY ALCOCK 41 ACTIONNEWS."