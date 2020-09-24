Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This teacher in India customised his car into a moving digital school for students in remote areas

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 04:29s - Published
This teacher in India customised his car into a moving digital school for students in remote areas

This teacher in India customised his car into a moving digital school for students in remote areas

Deepak Mehta, a teacher from Gujarat, western India is going above and beyond for his students.

Mehta has transformed his car - nicknamed Shiksha Rath or Education Chariot - into a moving digital school, equipped with an LED TV, Bluetooth, speakers, inverters and WI-FI, where he moves from one remote area to another, teaching students daily from 9 a.m.

To noon.

He said: "Students living in villages don’t have access to the internet, so as a teacher, it's my duty to teach students in my area."


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

How is full remote learning working in WNY? [Video]

How is full remote learning working in WNY?

It is now three weeks into the new school year and 7 Eyewitness News decided to check with some districts that have implemented a full remote learning option for students and teachers.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:36Published
Gov. Tom Wolf Lashes Out At State Legislature [Video]

Gov. Tom Wolf Lashes Out At State Legislature

Gov. Tom Wolf lashed out at state legislature Thursday, criticizing the General Assembly for trying to override his veto on allowing school districts to determine how many fans they let into sporting..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:40Published
Teacher gives remote lessons on motorcycle for students without internet access [Video]

Teacher gives remote lessons on motorcycle for students without internet access

When he couldn't do class over Zoom, this teacher held classes on his motorcycle

Credit: In The Know Good News Brought To     Duration: 00:54Published