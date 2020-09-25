Canada-based dancer spins incredibly fast while hanging from tree by her hair
Montreal-based professional dancer Elena Suarez Pariente spins incredibly fast while hanging from the branch of a tree by her hair.
Pariente shows off her routine which includes her pirouetting at great speed while she is hoisted off the ground by her hair.
This footage was filmed on June 9.