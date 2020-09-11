Dozens of riot police attack small car during Minsk clashes in shocking display of aggression

Tensions have flared in the wake of Belarus's leader Alexander Lukashenko being inaugurated into his position as president.

Footage from September 23 shows dozens of riot police in Minsk attack one vehicle with their weapons in a shocking act of aggression against its own citizens.

Lukashenko won the presidential election on August 9 in a contentious result that has raised concerns in the international community and prompted ongoing protests from his own citizens.