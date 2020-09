Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Are Proud Parents

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are new parents.

The proud parents have welcomed a daughter into the world.

Malik made the announcement on his social media accounts saying: "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful".

25-year-old Hadid, confirmed she was pregnant with her first child in April of this year.

Gigi is a supermodel and 27-year-old Malik is a former member of the boy band One Direction.