DA's Office Will Not Pursue Charges Against KPCC Reporter Arrested During Compton Protests Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:32s - Published 2 days ago DA's Office Will Not Pursue Charges Against KPCC Reporter Arrested During Compton Protests The Los Angeles District Attorney's office is not filing charges against KPCC reporter Josie Huang who was pinned to the ground and arrested while covering demonstrations following the shooting of two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in Compton. 0

