Judge To USPS: Reassemble Sorting Machines Now. USPS: Umm...

Last week, a federal judge issued an injunction requiring the US Postal Service to reverse changes made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

The judge called the changes an 'an intentional effort' by President Donald Trump and DeJoy to disrupt and challenge the legitimacy of upcoming elections.

But according to Business Insider, the USPS claimed in a court filing Wednesday, 'no can do.'

The USPS explained it has already taken apart high-speed mail sorting machines and therefore can't put them back into service.

The USPS claimed it was 'not possible' to restore machines it had 'dismantled' for parts, only those that had merely been 'disconnected.'