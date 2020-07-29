Seattle Cop Filmed Rolling Bike Over Protester's Head

Global  
 

In the 'anarchist jurisdiction' known as Seattle, a police officer was captured on video rolling his bicycle over the head of a protester who was laying in the street.

According to CNN, the Seattle Police Department said in a statement Thursday that the unidentified officer is now on administrative leave.

Video taken of the incident shows an officer, who is on foot, roll his bicycle over the protester's head and neck area.

The video and subsequent outrage come as tensions between protesters against systemic racism and police officers continue to rise across the country.

The Seattle PD says the actions of the officer are being investigated independently by the King County Sheriff's Office at the department's request.


