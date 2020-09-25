USM alum Nick Mullens making first NFL start since 2018

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 6 minutes ago

For a team coming off a trip to Super Bowl 54, the San Francisco 49ers better have a good back up plan at quarterback and as a matter of fact they do in the form of Southern Miss alum Nick Mullens.

