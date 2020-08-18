Lane Kiffin ready for Ole Miss debut
Another coaching debut in Oxford this weekend as Lane Kiffin leads Ole Miss into battle against fifth ranked Florida.
- another coaching debut in - oxford, this weekend... as- lane kiffin leads ole miss into- battle... against 5th-ranked- florida.- the rebels and gators haven't - taken the same field, since 20-- 15... when kiffin was still at- alabama... and dan mullen was - still at mississippi state.
- 25 percent fan capacity at the- vaught, is certainly an odd - first impression... but it's th- last three years- kiffin spent, at florida- atlantic... he says is preparin- him,- for the moment.
- - "well, i think it'll be strange for our fans, - for our returning players.
I- kind of joked the other day, bu- really i just spent three - years in conference usa, so i'v- been kind of used to social - - - - distancing crowds at a lot of - places, so i don't think it'll- be that strange for me."
Ole miss and the gators will- kick things off at 11 a-m - saturday... -