Lane Kiffin ready for Ole Miss debut

Video Credit: WXXV - Published
Another coaching debut in Oxford this weekend as Lane Kiffin leads Ole Miss into battle against fifth ranked Florida.

- 25 percent fan capacity at the- vaught, is certainly an odd - first impression... but it's th- last three years- kiffin spent, at florida- atlantic... he says is preparin- him,- for the moment.

- - "well, i think it'll be strange for our fans, - for our returning players.

I- kind of joked the other day, bu- really i just spent three - years in conference usa, so i'v- been kind of used to social - - - - distancing crowds at a lot of - places, so i don't think it'll- be that strange for me."

Ole miss and the gators will- kick things off at 11 a-m - saturday... -




Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished