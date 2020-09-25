Phase 5: Back on track Indiana

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 10 minutes ago

Good evening i'm hunter petroviak.thanks for joining us.starting this saturday, phase 5 of governor holcomb's plan to reopen indiana goes into effect.

Fox 55's brianna dahlquist spoke to locals today and was met with mixed reactions on the big change.

Some say completely opening indiana back up is too soon.

Others say, it wasn't soon enough.

Michael yoquelet says he doesn't understand the rush to get things back to normal.

"it's not slowing down so do we want to drop our guard completely?"beginning this saturday, governor eric holcom's official back on track indiana: phase 5 will establish a new normal with fewer restrictions.

Vic duesel says the change couln't come soon enough..

"it's just gone on too long.

Not only that but we need to trust americans a little bit more because out of this pandemic and hard time, new innovation.

By letting people like restaurants go, they're going to come up with ways of doing things and it's going to get better."

Yoquelet saysopening too soon could potentially set indiana up for a second wave of the virus.

"i know business is going to hurt but we all need to tighten our belts and do what we got to do to get through this."

Fort wayne's famous coney island owner jimmy toderan says although business can resume as a new normal, his team will continue to take precautions such as requring staff to wear masks.

"we have really been diligent at trying to keep everyone at six feet, making sure everyone is wearing a mask and making sure employees are sanitizing.

When it's down time, we're sanitizing."

Although several businesses took a huge financial hit, including toderan's business.

He says he'll continue to serve his customers.

"i want to thank everyone for coming in.

If you feel safe, come on down because we're trying to do the right thing.

" in fort wayne, i'm brianna dahlquist.

Fox 55 news.

