Will Trump's taped Covid confessions cost him the election?

Will Trump's taped Covid confessions cost him the election?

Will Trump's taped Covid confessions cost him the election?

Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia's Center for Politics, discusses the impact of Donald Trump's taped conversations with journalist Bob Woodward on the presidential race.


Kamala Harris says she wouldn't trust Trump on safety of Covid vaccine before election

Kamala Harris says she wouldn't trust Trump on safety of Covid vaccine before election Kamala Harris said that she would not trust Donald Trump’s word on the safety of any coronavirus...
WorldNews - Published

FDA Set to Announce More Rigorous Covid Trial Guidelines, Making Trump’s Promise of Vaccine by Election Day Nearly Impossible

FDA Set to Announce More Rigorous Covid Trial Guidelines, Making Trump’s Promise of Vaccine by Election Day Nearly Impossible FDA announces new, more rigorous Covid-19 trial guidelines for emergency authorizations, making...
Mediaite - Published

Donald Trump’s re-election strategy

“No one will be safe in Biden's America.” Donald Trump painted a calamitous picture of a...
CBC.ca - Published


COVID-Stricken,Trump Spends First Day Home From Hospital; Ends Pandemic Aid Talks [Video]

COVID-Stricken,Trump Spends First Day Home From Hospital; Ends Pandemic Aid Talks

President Trump spent his first full day at the White House since he was hospitalized for COVID-19. He told the GOP to stop negotiating on a stimulus aid package until after the election.

Trump Orders Halt To Federal Stimulus Negotiations Until After Election [Video]

Trump Orders Halt To Federal Stimulus Negotiations Until After Election

President Donald Trump says he has told his aides to stop negotiating a new deal with Democrats.

Michelle Obama: Trump 'lied to us' about COVID-19 [Video]

Michelle Obama: Trump 'lied to us' about COVID-19

In a 24-minute video released by the Biden campaign on Tuesday (October 6), former First Lady Michelle Obama criticizes President Donald Trump on his handling of the coronavirus, saying "we simply..

