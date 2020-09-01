|
Will Trump's taped Covid confessions cost him the election?
Video Credit: PoliticKing - Duration: 25:41s - Published
Will Trump's taped Covid confessions cost him the election?
Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia's Center for Politics, discusses the impact of Donald Trump's taped conversations with journalist Bob Woodward on the presidential race.
