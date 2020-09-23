Waiting to Die: Christopher Vialva

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 11 minutes ago

Good good good evening and thanks for joining us.

We've been closely following "the executions" happening again in our city after a 17-year break.

This evening..

The government executed christopher andre vee-alva by lethal injection.

The government says..

In 19-99..

He murdered youth ministers todd and stacie bagley in texas.

The bagleys gave vee-alva and 2-of his accomplices a ride.

They forced the couple into their trunk.

Prosecutors said..

Vee-alva shot both of the bagleys.

Then..

An accomplice set the car on fire.

Officials say ..

Stacie was still alive at the time, and died of smoke inhalation.

News 10's alia blackburn was our media witness inside the execution chambers.

She'll joins us in just a moment with what she saw.

But first... the victims family gave us a statement after the execution today.

It's lengthy... so we're sharing it in different parts... a quote..

From "georgia bagley"... todd bagley's mother... read: "vialva now says he has turned his life around and has influenced other lives since then... but todd and stacie have also influenced many lives."

"they were willing to lay down their lives to try and win their kidnappers to the lord by quoting scripture, praying and singing praises before they died."

"we will never know how many people... they could have influenced for good... if they had been