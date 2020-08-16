Royals saying 'Thank you' to Alex Gordon

Global  
 

Moore: "is alex gordon.") one of the best players in royals franchise history announcing his intentions to call it quits after sunday's regular season finale... seven time gold glove winner and world series champion alex gordon announcing his retirement today after 14 mlb seasons... he gave royals' fans hope in 2014... when the team looked down and out against madison bumgarner... in the world series...=== he sent a shockwave through kauffman in game 1 of the 2015 world series..

With a solo home run in the ninth...=== he wow'ed fans and players a like with his glove in left, after originally being drafted in 2005 as the team's future third baseman..

Gordon's initial track to the majors may not have panned out, but he ended up being a corner stone in left... and cornerstone for the franchise... (sot, alex gordon: "good person to everyone in that clubhouse.")




