Three people arrested after a drug bust in Frankfort

Police served a search warrant at a house in the 600 block of Elmwood Drive on Wednesday.

Three people are behind bars after a drug bust in Frankfort.

30-year-old nicholas ruiz, 32 year-old stephanie creasy, and 57-year-old etta miller face a variety of charges for both dealing and possessing narcotics.

Police say during their investigation they witnessed an increase of traffic to and from the home.

Frankfort police chief scott shoemaker says this isn't the first time these three individuals have had run in's with the law.

Unfortunately for these individuals they have had multiple chances to change their lives to get help and what not but the heroine that they are putting out in the community quite frankly is killing people."

Shoemakes say there were two overdoses at the house in two months.

Police hope that arresting these individuals will help reduce the number of overdoses in the community.

