Infidel Movie - Clip with Claudia Karvan - Come With Me

Infidel Movie Clip - Come With Me Plot synopsis: A contemporary Middle East thriller starring Jim Caviezel as an American kidnapped while attending a conference in Cairo, who ends up in prison in Iran on spying charges.

His wife goes to Iran, determined to get him out.

Cast: Jim Caviezel, Claudia Karvan, Hal Ozsan In Theaters Now