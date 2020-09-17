Global  
 

THE DEVIL HAS A NAME movie - Kate Bosworth, Pablo Schreiber, Martin Sheen

THE DEVIL HAS A NAME movie - Kate Bosworth, Pablo Schreiber, Martin Sheen

THE DEVIL HAS A NAME movie - Kate Bosworth, Pablo Schreiber, Martin Sheen

Plot synopsis: A psychotic oil matriarch finds herself face to face with the law and a farmer set to expose her business for poisoning the local water supply.

Between illness and failing crops the town has been poisoned and if there’s one thing big business knows, it’s how to throw money at a problem to make it go away.

Inspired by bizarre and shocking true events.

Featuring an all-star cast including Martin Sheen, Kate Bosworth, Pablo Schreiber and Haley Joel Osment.

Thriller movie


"The Devil Has a Name" - cast: David Strathairn, Kate Bosworth, Edward James Olmos, Alfred Molina, Pablo Schreiber, Katie Aselton, Haley Joel Osment, Martin Sheen

The Devil Has a Name - cast: David Strathairn, Kate Bosworth, Edward James Olmos, Alfred Molina, Pablo Schreiber, Katie Aselton, Haley Joel Osment, Martin Sheen *Release date :* October 16, 2020 *Synopsis :* Widowed, broke, and adrift, farmer Fred Stern (David...
Kate Bosworth is In an Oil War in 'The Devil Has a Name' Trailer - Watch Now!

The trailer for the upcoming dark comedy The Devil Has a Name has been released. Director Edward...
