THE DEVIL HAS A NAME movie - Kate Bosworth, Pablo Schreiber, Martin Sheen

Plot synopsis: A psychotic oil matriarch finds herself face to face with the law and a farmer set to expose her business for poisoning the local water supply.

Between illness and failing crops the town has been poisoned and if there’s one thing big business knows, it’s how to throw money at a problem to make it go away.

Inspired by bizarre and shocking true events.

Featuring an all-star cast including Martin Sheen, Kate Bosworth, Pablo Schreiber and Haley Joel Osment.

Thriller movie