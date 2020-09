A handful of GOP lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, are distancing themselves from President Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the election to Joe Biden, although most congressional Republicans have so far remained silent on the subject.

Some GOP Lawmakers Dismiss Trump's Refusal To Commit To Peaceful Transfer Of Power

President *Donald Trump* said "we're going to have to have to see what happens" when asked Wednesday...

President Donald Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the election...

The president's comments come days before he is expected to announce his nominee to the Supreme Court...