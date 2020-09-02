Global  
 

Stanford students reimagine student loans with online marketplace

In this first episode of Silicon Valley 2.0, we bring you a conversation with Harrison Hochman, co-founder of Sparrow.

Sparrow is an online marketplace where students can go to crowdsource the last mile of the financing that they need for their education from lenders, like the alumni.

As a current senior at Stanford University, he discusses his entrepreneurial journey, his mission to reimagine educational financing, and his insights into the future of financial technology.

Silicon Valley 2.0 is a fortnightly series that showcases next gen entrepreneurs and businesses that have the potential to scale new heights.


