Srinagar lawyer shot dead | Babar Qadri feared for his life | Oneindia News

A prominent J&K lawyer and activist was shot dead last night at his home by suspected terrorists.

Baba Qadri was a known face on television, he would participate in TV debates and pen op-ed columns in local newspapers.

Just 3 days ago, Qadri had put out an SOS tweet calling out threatening messages.

