Harsh Vardhan pays floral tribute to Deendayal Upadhyaya on his birth anniversary

Duration: 01:13s
The nation is celebrating 104th birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on September 25.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and other BJP leaders paid floral tribute to Pandit Upadhyaya.


