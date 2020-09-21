Global  
 

No social distancing, few masks as large crowd attends Trump rally in Florida

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:32s - Published
US President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday (September 24).

In footage filmed by @timburgess1986, attendees at the rally appeared to not be social distancing, and few people were seen wearing face masks.




