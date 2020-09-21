No social distancing, few masks as large crowd attends Trump rally in Florida
US President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday (September 24).
In footage filmed by @timburgess1986, attendees at the rally appeared to not be social distancing, and few people were seen wearing face masks.