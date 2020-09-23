Zayn Malik wants his daughter to be a Harry Potter fan

Global  
 

Zayn Malik wants to introduce his newborn daughter to 'Harry Potter', because he "always enjoyed" the popular franchise as a kid.


Zayn Malik's New Social Media Post Is Not a Birth Announcement As Fans Had Hoped!

Zayn Malik doesn't often post on social media, so when he took to Instagram early on Wednesday...
