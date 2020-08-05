A police officer was seen escorting a man from a tube carriage for not wearing a protective face mask.

UK police officer enforces government's COVID-19 guidelines and remove man from tube for not wearing mask

Footage filmed on September 24 - the day the government's new COVID-19 guidelines went into action - shows a man being made to leave a tube carriage at Camden Town station for not wearing a mask.

The police officer is seen in conversation with the man - who is surrounded by other passengers wearing masks - then promptly leaves the train where they chat on the platform.

Fines of £200 can be issued for those failing to wear a face mask, in Boris Johnson's latest coronavirus rules.