MG Gloster SUV: First drive review

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 14:05s - Published
MG Motor is taking aim at the premium luxury SUV segment with the Gloster SUV.

It is slated to be India's first autonomous (Level 1) premium SUV with off-roading capabilities too.

Packed with features to its brim, can Gloster SUV make a difference in a segment ruled by big brands like BMW and Audi?

HT Auto takes it out for a spin to check out.


MG Motor introduces premium SUV Gloster in India, bookings open from today

MG Motor India on Thursday introduced India's first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV, MG Gloster....
DNA - Published Also reported by •Hindu



