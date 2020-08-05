MG Gloster SUV: First drive review

MG Motor is taking aim at the premium luxury SUV segment with the Gloster SUV.

It is slated to be India's first autonomous (Level 1) premium SUV with off-roading capabilities too.

Packed with features to its brim, can Gloster SUV make a difference in a segment ruled by big brands like BMW and Audi?

HT Auto takes it out for a spin to check out.