MG Gloster SUV: First drive review

The new digital service automates the process of switching to electric-onlypower when a BMW plug-in hybrid vehicle enters a defined area of the city. BMWeDrive Zones technology provides many benefits, for both the driver and thecity in which it is enabled. For customers, the automated nature of theservice will help reduce fuel consumption and therefore lower the cost of eachjourney. Emissions and vehicle noise are reduced when driving in city traffic,helping to improve the quality of life in urban environment.
On Monday, Audi apologized for an ad it posted to Twitter, saying it was "insensitive" and that the image "will not be used in the future." The ad shows a young girl leaning against the grille of an Audi RS4 Avant. It drew criticism on online for being insensitive to the dangers cars pose to children. The ad was also cited as being "inadvertently seductive." Audi said it will "immediately examine internally, how this campaign has been created and if control mechanisms failed in this case."
The all-new Tucson has completed the last steps of testing and quality assurance. Following an intensive development period in Hyundai testing centres, proving grounds and roads across the globe, the..