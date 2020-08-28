Bihar poll dates, Sunil Gavaskar stokes controversy & more news | Oneindia News

Bihar election dates announced, polls and campaigning to be held with Covid-19 protocols in place; Farmers launch agitation against contentious agricultural bills; UP CM Yogi Adityanath backs 'name & shame' campaign for crimes against women; CAG: Centre used funds for GST compensation elsewhere; Sunil Gavaskar stokes controversy with comment on Virat, Anushka; Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies, was being treated for covid-19 & other news #SPBalahsubramanyam #BiharPollDates #ViratKohli



Tweets about this Tarun Kumar Dhawan RT @CNNnews18: #BREAKING – Polling in phase 1 will is be done on October 28. Polling in phase 2 will be done on November 3 and third phase… 11 minutes ago Rahul Sinha RT @news18dotcom: "This is the biggest election in the world amid Covid times,” the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Sunil Arora said.… 26 minutes ago Rahul Sinha RT @news18dotcom: 7 lakh sanitisers, 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits and other protective gear - these are some of the arrangements for the… 26 minutes ago Bharatpages Sunil Arora Announces Poll Dates For Bihar Assembly Elections | Halftime Report… https://t.co/ziwJC8HxGi 27 minutes ago oru_kattan RT @firstpost: CEC Sunil Arora announced that voting time will be extended by one hour at all polling stations, except those in Left-wing… 35 minutes ago Brijesh Dixit RT @ZEE5News: EC announces #Bihar assembly poll dates. Will be held in three phases on 28th October, 3rd and 7th November, says Chief Elect… 1 hour ago KAPIL DUBEY (official) RT @news18dotcom: Assembly elections in Bihar will be held in three phases between October 28 and November 7. Counting of votes will take p… 1 hour ago News18.com Assembly elections in Bihar will be held in three phases between October 28 and November 7. Counting of votes will… https://t.co/K7nPrxdpl5 1 hour ago