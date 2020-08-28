Bihar poll dates, Sunil Gavaskar stokes controversy & more news | Oneindia News
Bihar election dates announced, polls and campaigning to be held with Covid-19 protocols in place; Farmers launch agitation against contentious agricultural bills; UP CM Yogi Adityanath backs 'name & shame' campaign for crimes against women; CAG: Centre used funds for GST compensation elsewhere; Sunil Gavaskar stokes controversy with comment on Virat, Anushka; Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies, was being treated for covid-19 & other news #SPBalahsubramanyam #BiharPollDates #ViratKohli