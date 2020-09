Demi Lovato and her fiance Max Ehrich have reportedly split two months after becoming engaged.

Demi Lovato unlucky in love streak continues as she reportedly splits from fiance

Demi Lovato credits Max Ehrich for making her life 'so much better’ Demi Lovato has heaped praise on her fiance Max Ehrich in a heartfelt post celebrating six months together on Monday.

Demi Lovato insists lockdown can make or break a relationship Demi Lovato has expressed confidence in her relationship with her fiancée Max Ehrich because the pair survived lockdown together after just one week of dating.

Demi Lovato hits back after fiance's 'fake' tweets about her and Selena Gomez go viral Demi Lovato was quick to hit back after unearthed tweets apparently sent from her fiance Max Ehrich's account called Selena Gomez "prettier" and a better singer.

We're not crying, you're crying. Let's look back at all the beautiful proclamations of love with the stars who got engaged or married this year.

Christina Aguilera raves about new friend Demi Lovato Christina Aguilera has heaped praise on her new friend Demi Lovato for opening up about her mental health struggles and helping others.

Demi Lovato won't be walking down the aisle with Max Ehrich ... TMZ has confirmed the singer and actor called off their engagement. Demi and her former fiancé..