Police officer shot dead in Croydon

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Police officer shot dead in Croydon

Police officer shot dead in Croydon

A Metropolitan Police officer died after he was shot inside a police stationby a man who then turned the gun on himself.


Metropolitan Police Metropolitan Police Territorial police force responsible for law enforcement in Greater London

Dominic Raab's bodyguard suspended after leaving gun on plane

 Dominic Raab's bodyguard has been suspended after leaving his gun on a plane. The police protection officer had been travelling with the foreign secretary on a..
WorldNews
Driver dies after lorry crashes in south-east London

Driver dies after lorry crashes in south-east London

The driver of a lorry which hit two cars before crashing into a house in south-east London has died and an 11-year-old child is in a life-threatening condition in hospital. The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene in Broad Walk, Kidbrooke, shortly after 8am on Monday following the collision. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN
Teenager dies in fall near Wembley Stadium

Teenager dies in fall near Wembley Stadium

A 13-year-old boy has died after falling from the balcony of a block of flats near Wembley Stadium. Met Police officers were called just before 7am on Monday to a residential building in Olympic Way, Wembley, following reports that a teenager had fallen. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN
Organisers of illegal parties to face £10,000 fine

Organisers of illegal parties to face £10,000 fine

Home Secretary Priti Patel has visited the Metropolitan Police’s central comms command centre in Lambeth to hear more about their work to tackle unlicensed music events and other large gatherings which are unlawful. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN

Updates as Croydon police officer shot dead by man taken into custody

Updates as Croydon police officer shot dead by man taken into custody A 23-year-old man was detained by officers at the scene
Croydon Advertiser


1KWright86

A police officer has been cold-bloodedly shot dead in Croydon. Will America erupt in support? Will Lewis Hamilton ta…

Hamzajamil19

JUST IN: Police officer shot dead in south London

Ella32823623

Police Officer shot dead in Croydon

PulpNews

Police officer shot dead in London as man is detained

n3bril

BREAKING: A police officer has been shot dead at Croydon Police Station in south London, sources have told BBC News.

AndyWells7

A police officer has been shot dead in a Croydon police station. Now is the time to hold to account the media, celebr…

Bulldog665

Croydon shooting: Officer shot dead inside police station after cops failed to find gun during search…

ccponte72

Terrible shocking news of a Police officer shot dead MURDERED in a London Police station in Croydon. Failed Labour may…


