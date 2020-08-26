Police officer shot dead in Croydon

The driver of a lorry which hit two cars before crashing into a house in south-east London has died and an 11-year-old child is in a life-threatening condition in hospital. The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the scene in Broad Walk, Kidbrooke, shortly after 8am on Monday following the collision. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
A 13-year-old boy has died after falling from the balcony of a block of flats near Wembley Stadium. Met Police officers were called just before 7am on Monday to a residential building in Olympic Way, Wembley, following reports that a teenager had fallen. Report by Jonesia.
Home Secretary Priti Patel has visited the Metropolitan Police's central comms command centre in Lambeth to hear more about their work to tackle unlicensed music events and other large gatherings which are unlawful. Report by Patelr.
A man is dead after a shooting involving police in west Las Vegas overnight. Officers were called to the area of Sahara Avenue and Town Center Drive just after 9 p.m. on Sunday for a domestic dispute...
