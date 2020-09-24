Coronavirus: Marseille and Paris call out French government over latest COVID-19 measures

Some restaurants in the southern French city of Marseille remained opened on Monday in defiance of President Emmanuel Macron's government order to shut down bars and restaurants in France's second-biggest city.
Japanese designer Kenzo Takada died in Paris on Sunday due to COVID-19-related complications. He was 81. Famous for his international luxury fashion house Kenzo, he inaugurated his flagship store in Paris' Place des Victoires in 1976. A native of Himeji, Japan, over the next thirty years, Takada launched a perfume empire, and, in 1993, sold his brand to luxury conglomerate LVMH. In 1999, he retired to pursue other creative pursuits. In January of 2020, he launched his K-3 brand.
The Duke of Sussex people in Los Angeles who are running the London Marathonvirtually today. Harry is the patron of the London Marathon Charitable Trust.Chudney Espiritu, a cancer survivor, has run the Paris, Chicago and New Yorkmarathons. She is dedicating her virtual marathon to her mum who is battlingbrain cancer. Eric Schneider is running despite having three titanium screwsfusing his C5-C6 spinal cord. This will be his sixth marathon.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published