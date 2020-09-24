Coronavirus: Marseille and Paris call out French government over latest COVID-19 measures

Bars and restaurants in Marseille and Guadeloupe , where there are currently more than 250 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population, will have to shut from Saturday.View on euronews

Group of islands in the Caribbean, part of the France overseas regions

Harry meets marathon runners in LA The Duke of Sussex people in Los Angeles who are running the London Marathonvirtually today. Harry is the patron of the London Marathon Charitable Trust.Chudney Espiritu, a cancer survivor, has run the Paris, Chicago and New Yorkmarathons. She is dedicating her virtual marathon to her mum who is battlingbrain cancer. Eric Schneider is running despite having three titanium screwsfusing his C5-C6 spinal cord. This will be his sixth marathon.

Voters in the French territory of New Caledonia in the south Pacific have narrowly rejected – for a second time – a proposal to break away from Paris,..

Japanese fashion designer Kenzo Takada has died from coronavirus. Kenzo, the first Japanese designer to have ensconced himself in the fashion capital of the..

Acclaimed Designer Kenzo Has Died Of COVID-19 Japanese designer Kenzo Takada died in Paris on Sunday due to COVID-19-related complications. He was 81. Famous for his international luxury fashion house Kenzo, he inaugurated his flagship store in Paris' Place des Victoires in 1976. A native of Himeji, Japan, over the next thirty years, Takada launched a perfume empire, and, in 1993, sold his brand to luxury conglomerate LVMH. In 1999, he retired to pursue other creative pursuits. In January of 2020, he launched his K-3 brand.

Europe faces resurgence: Protests against new rules in Marseille Across Europe, countries are battling to contain the coronavirus.

Diners in Marseille defy restaurant ban Some restaurants in the southern French city of Marseille remained opened on Monday in defiance of President Emmanuel Macron's government order to shut down bars and restaurants in France's second-biggest city.

Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez will not be sanctioned by the LFP following an allegation of racism made against him by PSG forward Neymar.

French chef leads noisy protest against COVID-19 restrictions in Bordeaux The closure of bars and restaurants in Marseille amid a surge of COVID-19 cases has prompted fears of similar measures elsewhere in France. View on euronews