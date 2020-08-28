Global  
 

Hungary, Poland and Czech Republic 'oppose EU's new migration pact'

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 03:41s - Published
Hungary, Poland and Czech Republic 'oppose EU's new migration pact'

Hungary, Poland and Czech Republic 'oppose EU's new migration pact'

"We must ensure that the external borders of the EU and the Schengen Area remain perfectly sealed along all section," a spokesman for the Hungarian Prime Minister said.View on euronews


EU migration policy: Eastern European leaders get tough on new plans

Hungary's Viktor Orban, Poland's Mateusz Morawiecki and the Czech Republic's Andrej Babis shot down...
Deutsche Welle - Published


