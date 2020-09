Baker activates National Guard ahead of Boston protests Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:21s - Published 3 minutes ago Baker activates National Guard ahead of Boston protests Gov. Charlie Baker has activated the National Guard ahead of protests that are planned in Boston. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BOSTON.THE EYEOPENER’S JOSH BROGADIR ISLIVE IN DOWNTOWN CROSSING WITHTHOSE DETAILJOSH: WE HAVE SEEN COUNTLESSPEACEFUL PROTEST HERE IN BOSTON.THESE ARE BEING TAKEN AS APRECAUTION.THE PERCUSSION IS TO ACTIVATE UPTO 1000 NATIONAL GUARDS AHEAD OFTHE PROTESTS PLANNED IN BOSTONTONIGHT.THEY WILL BE READY IF NEEDED.THE PROTEST COMES AS MARCHERS INLOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY AND AROUNDTHE COUNTRY DEMAND THAT THE 3OFFICERS INVOLVED IN THESHOOTING OF BREONNA TAYLOR BECRIMINALLY CHARGED.A GRAND JURY DECLINED TO INDICTTHE TWO OFFICERS DIRECTLYINVOLVED IN THE SHOOTING OF THEYOUNG WOMAN BACK IN MARCH.A THIRD FORMER OFFICER WASCHARGED WITH RECKLESS CONDUCT,BUT NOT WITH HER DEATH.THE ACLU OF MASSACHUSETTS SAYSIT’S IMPORTANT THAT PEACEFULDEMONSTRATIONS ARE ENCOURAGED.