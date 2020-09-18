Getting the flu shot heading into flu season

Global  
 

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida
Doctors are urging people to get their flu shot before flu season because of the pandemic.

The Coronavirus has many symptoms like the Flu.

Turn, impact the election.

InWashington, I’m Joe St.

George.STATION NationalTHIS MORNING, WE HAVE ANOTHERREASON WHY DOCTORS SAY IT’S SOIMPORTANT TO GET A FLU SHOT THISYEAR.A LOT OF THE SYMPTOMS WENORMALLY ASSOCIATE WITH THEFLU...MUSCLE ACHES, FEVER,FEELING TIRED...ARE ALSO COMMONSYMPTOMS OF THE CORONAVIRUS.WE SPOKE WITH A DOCTOR AT F-G-C-U, WHO SAYS IT IS POSSIBLE TOGET BOTH AT THE SAME TIME...SOHE SUGGESTS GETTING A FLU SHOTAS SOON AS POSSSIBLE.(ROBERT HAWKES, PHYSICIANASSISTANT DIRECTOR, FGCU)"You really want to get prior toNovember because it does take afew weeks to take effect,typically the prime flu seasonwill start in January, so wewant to make sure this yearespecially that everyone isadequately prepared so that wedon’t have a large influx ofinfluenza coincide with COVID."HE SAYS THE BEST THING YOU CANDO IF YOU’RE FEELING SICK




