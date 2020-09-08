People of Bihar determined to get rid of existing government: Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on September 25 hit out at present government after dates of assembly elections was announced by Election Commission.

"We welcome Election Commission announcement of Bihar polls.

We are composed as people of Bihar made up their mind to wash away present government," said Yadav.

Bihar polls will be conducted in three phases from October 28.