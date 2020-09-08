People of Bihar determined to get rid of existing government: Tejashwi Yadav

Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on September 25 expressed confidence on NDA coming back to power and Nitish Kumar becoming Chief Minister again after Election Commission announced dates for Bihar assembly elections. "We are confident that NDA will get a majority and Nitish Kumar will be Chief Minister again," said Minister Prasad.
Chief Election Commissioner of India Sunil Arora ahead of announcing dates for upcoming Bihar Assembly elections on September 25 informed that keeping COVID-19 into consideration adequate safety arrangements had been made. "Over 7 lakh hand sanitiser units, about 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh units of faces-shields, 23 lakh (pairs of) hand gloves arranged. For voters specifically, 7.2 crore single-use hand gloves arranged," said CEC Arora.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on September 25 hit out at Central government's new agriculture reform bills and said that Central Government has made our 'annadaata' (farmers) a puppet through its 'fund daata' (corporate). "Government has made our 'annadaata' a puppet through its 'fund daata'. Farm bills are anti-farmer and have left them dejected. Govt had said that they will double farmers' income by 2022 but these bills will make them poorer. Agriculture sector has been corporatized," said Yadav during farm bill protest.
Farmers have escalated their protests against the three agriculture bills that have been passed by the Modi government. Farmers body Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continued its ‘rail-roko’ agitation in different parts of Punjab. 31 farmer groups have come under the aegis of the Bharatiya Kisan Union to protest against the bills. Several organisations in Haryana, including the BKU, have also extended support to the nationwide strike called by some farmers' bodies against the bills. In the Lucknow-Ayodhya highway, farmers were seen burning husk and chanting slogans against the Modi government and demanding the withdrawal of the contentious bills . Adequate security has been deployed by the UP government to ensure that farmers do no enter Lucknow city. Meanwhile, RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav was seen driving a tractor during the protest against the farmer bills. Farmers are apprehensive that the entry of corporate in the agriculture sector will reduce their power to negotiate fair prices and also fear that the system of MSP will eventually be diluted. Watch the full video for all the details.
While speaking to ANI in Patna on September 09, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav spoke on upcoming Bihar elections. He said, "Many self-help groups (SHGs) especially unemployed people..