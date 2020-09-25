SPB passes away, India thanks him for the music | Oneindia News
Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last at a Chennai hospital on September 25th.
He was 74.
He was being treated at the MGM healthcare hospital since a month for Covid-19.
He leaves behind a rich body of work and great memories for millions whose hearts were warmed by his voice.
