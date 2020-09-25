SPB passes away, India thanks him for the music | Oneindia News

Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last at a Chennai hospital on September 25th.

He was 74.

He was being treated at the MGM healthcare hospital since a month for Covid-19.

He leaves behind a rich body of work and great memories for millions whose hearts were warmed by his voice.

#SPBdeath #SPBRIP #SPBmusic