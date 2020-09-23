Global  
 

2 Officers Shot During Protests Over Grand Jury Decision in Breonna Taylor Case

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:06s - Published
The Louisville police officers were shot while responding to reports of gunfire at the protests.


Two Louisville police officers shot and injured amid protests over Breonna Taylor's death [Video]

Two Louisville police officers shot and injured amid protests over Breonna Taylor's death

Demonstrators took to the streets of Louisville and other major US cities to protest after no charges were brought against police for Taylor's death.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:02Published

Louisville police arrest at least 24 in protest

 At least 24 people have been arrested in Louisville, Kentucky during the second night of protests over a grand jury's decision not to indict police officers on..
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories September 25 A

 Here's the latest for Friday September 25th: More Breonna Taylor protests in Louisville; Trump introduces health care plan; Greece and Turkey trade accusations..
USATODAY.com

Ruth Bader Ginsburg makes history, Breonna Taylor, Heat-Celtics: 5 things to know Friday

 Ruth Bader Ginsburg to get historic honor, Breonna Taylor's family to hold a news conference in Louisville and more things to start your Friday.
USATODAY.com

LeBron James 'devastated, hurt, sad, mad!' after grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor case

LeBron James took to Twitter to convey his feelings following the grand jury decision in the death of...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsNPRNewsy


Kentucky attorney general announces grand jury's charges in Breonna Taylor case

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that a grand jury has indicted one former police...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NPRUSATODAY.com


Louisville police arrest at least 24 in protest

At least 24 people have been arrested in Louisville, Kentucky during the second night of protests...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •News24NPRCBS News



petersingh206

M.K. Sikh. RT @darrengrimes_: Our police were seriously injured during “peaceful protests” earlier this year. 11 officers injured from suspected sulp… 22 seconds ago

Judy7kay

Judy Kay RT @6News: An officer who was shot during the protests in Louisville surprised his fellow officers and walked into roll call less than 24 h… 3 minutes ago

TarzanWannaBe

TarzanWannaBe RT @BreitbartNews: Twenty-six-year-old Larynzo Johnson has been identified as the gunman who allegedly shot two Louisville police officers… 5 minutes ago


Charles Barkley Facing Backlash For Comments On Breonna Taylor Case [Video]

Charles Barkley Facing Backlash For Comments On Breonna Taylor Case

On Thursday night, during the NBA pregame show, Barkley said Taylor's death should not be compared to other recent high-profile cases.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:56Published
Breonna Taylor: Car Drives Through Protesters [Video]

Breonna Taylor: Car Drives Through Protesters

Dramatic footage shows a car pushing through a crowd of people blocking an intersection during a Breonna Taylor protest in Los Angeles. The confrontation causes a group of angry protesters to chase..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:02Published
LeBron James not surprised at Breonna Taylor grand jury decision. [Video]

LeBron James not surprised at Breonna Taylor grand jury decision.

Breonna Taylor grand jury decision not a surprise to LeBron James

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:31Published