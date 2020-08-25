David Beckham launching his own range of honey

David Beckham is set to launch his own range of organic honey, after taking up beekeeping whilst in lockdown.



Related videos from verified sources Sir Elton John and David Furnish have made their own apple juice



Sir Elton John and David Furnish have produced their own Woodside apple juice. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:40 Published 2 weeks ago David and Victoria Beckham 'contract coronavirus'



David and Victoria Beckham have reportedly contracted coronavirus following atrip to the US. The couple isolated at their mansion in the Cotswolds untiltests cleared them of the virus. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published 3 weeks ago Victoria Beckham says husband David is her 'best model'



Fashioner designer Victoria Beckham has described her husband David as her "best model" during a recent Instagram Live stream. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:39 Published on August 25, 2020