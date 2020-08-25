Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

David Beckham launching his own range of honey

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:56s - Published
David Beckham launching his own range of honey

David Beckham launching his own range of honey

David Beckham is set to launch his own range of organic honey, after taking up beekeeping whilst in lockdown.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

David Beckham to launch his own range of honey


ContactMusic - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Sir Elton John and David Furnish have made their own apple juice [Video]

Sir Elton John and David Furnish have made their own apple juice

Sir Elton John and David Furnish have produced their own Woodside apple juice.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published
David and Victoria Beckham 'contract coronavirus' [Video]

David and Victoria Beckham 'contract coronavirus'

David and Victoria Beckham have reportedly contracted coronavirus following atrip to the US. The couple isolated at their mansion in the Cotswolds untiltests cleared them of the virus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published
Victoria Beckham says husband David is her 'best model' [Video]

Victoria Beckham says husband David is her 'best model'

Fashioner designer Victoria Beckham has described her husband David as her "best model" during a recent Instagram Live stream.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:39Published