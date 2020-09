Billie Lourd has given birth to her first child with fiance Austen Rydell and paid tribute to her late mother Carrie Fisher with her son's sweet name.

Billie Lourd has given birth to her first child with fiance Austen Rydell

t The Force is strong with this little one! On Sept. 24, Billie Lourd shocked fans when she announced...

Billie Lourd is a mom! The 28-year-old American Horror Story actress and daughter of the late Carrie...