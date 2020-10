Chargers’ Team Doctor Accidentally Punctures QB Tyrod Taylor’s Lung Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:11s - Published 3 weeks ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:11s - Published Chargers’ Team Doctor Accidentally Punctures QB Tyrod Taylor’s Lung Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor was forced to sit out of last Sunday’s game after a stunning medical mishap. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Molly Kemp RT @BleacherReport: Chargers’ team doctor accidentally punctured Tyrod Taylor’s lung while giving a painkilling injection to his ribs befor… 2 hours ago Randy Gummerman RT @AdamSchefter: More details on the Chargers’ team doctor accidentally puncturing his own quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s lung just before kic… 1 day ago Vernell RT @AdamSchefter: The Chargers’ team doctor accidentally punctured his own quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s lung just before kickoff Sunday while… 2 days ago Molly Connor RT @SportsCenter: The Chargers' team doctor accidentally punctured Tyrod Taylor's lung just before kickoff Sunday while trying to administe… 6 days ago Power 107.5/106.3 OUCH: Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor’s Lung Accidentally Punctured By Team Doctor https://t.co/m9T9dv9DDU 1 week ago Rj Rivero RT @CNN: While attempting to administer a shot to Tyrod Taylor's ribs, a Los Angeles Chargers team doctor accidentally punctured one of the… 1 week ago