Mariah Carey glad she got a career pause after family fight

Mariah Carey has shared that she was quietly relieved when police showed up at her mother's home to take her to the hospital during a family fight in 2001, because she desperately needed a break.


'I work on my emotional recovery daily': Mariah Carey reveals true vulnerability in new memoir

 Where does one begin when talking about Grammy Award-winning and chart-topping icon Mariah Carey? Her new memoir is a key place to start.
