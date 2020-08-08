Global  
 

FPL Gameweek Three tips: Kane is able, and Villa defenders tipped as well

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:32s - Published
FPL Gameweek Three tips: Kane is able, and Villa defenders tipped as well

Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Raheem Sterling and Daniel Podence have all madestrong starts to the new campaign.

And although Son bagged four goals lastweek, it is his Tottenham team-mate who is being tipped for selection.


