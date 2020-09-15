Global  
 

Home Secretary 'deeply shocked' by fatal shooting of police officer

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Priti Patel says she is 'deeply shocked and saddened' at the fatal shooting ofa police officer in Croydon.

The Home Secretary was commenting after anofficer was shot dead in the early hours of the morning.


Priti Patel Priti Patel British Conservative politician, UK Home Secretary

Priti Patel on rise in coronavirus cases: We are not out of the woods yet [Video]

Priti Patel on rise in coronavirus cases: We are not out of the woods yet

Home Secretary Priti Patel was speaking on a Zoom call with The Board ofDeputies of British Jews and discussed coronavirus, stating: "We are not outof they woods yet."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:31Published
Patel encourages public to report Covid rule breakers [Video]

Patel encourages public to report Covid rule breakers

Priti Patel has encouraged members of the public to report Covid-19 rule breakers as the ‘rule of six’ restrictions begin. People in England can no longer meet in groups of more than six people in or outside their homes. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:10Published
Patel: It’s right we protect the integrity of the UK [Video]

Patel: It’s right we protect the integrity of the UK

Priti Patel has said the government will ‘stand true’ to their commitment to the Good Friday Agreement. The Home Secretary added that it’s right to ‘protect the integrity of the UK’. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published
Priti Patel says chance meeting of two families of four 'is mingling' [Video]

Priti Patel says chance meeting of two families of four 'is mingling'

Asked if two families of four stopping for a chat on the way to the parkconstituted “mingling”, Home Secretary Priti Patel told BBC Radio 4’s Todayprogramme: “It is mingling". Any social gathering of more than six people inEngland is against the law, with people facing fines of up to £3,200 if theydo not abide by the new measure, which applies to both indoor and outdoorsettings.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Croydon Croydon Town in South London, England

Policing minister and Commons Speaker react to death of police officer in Croydon [Video]

Policing minister and Commons Speaker react to death of police officer in Croydon

Policing minister Kit Malthouse updated MPs about the death of an officer inCroydon, adding: “May justice follow this heinous crime.” Commons Speaker SirLindsay Hoyle added: “It is shocking news. This should never happen to thepeople that protect us and make us safe. All our thoughts and prayers go withthe family and friends and the police community.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published

Croydon shooting: Officer shot dead at police station

 A police officer is shot by a man who was being detained at the custody centre.
BBC News

Home Secretary Home Secretary United Kingdom government cabinet minister


Tweets about this

BBCEssex

BBC Essex Conservative MP for Witham and Home Secretary Priti Patel says she's "deeply shocked and saddened" by fatal shootin… https://t.co/o9uFl1cmNm 31 minutes ago

BiffaBow

Independent, Proud Brit. @BiffaBow RT @notadoomster: @pritipatel You seem to spend your days being: deeply shocked, deeply disappointed, deeply saddened and sending your thou… 39 minutes ago

notadoomster

Notadoomster @pritipatel You seem to spend your days being: deeply shocked, deeply disappointed, deeply saddened and sending you… https://t.co/lcEVhyVFXq 3 hours ago

myldn

My London Home Secretary @pritipatel said she is "deeply shocked" after a police officer was shot dead in Croydon this mornin… https://t.co/N7yu0RBFaM 3 hours ago

thegingerpig

Ginger Pig1 RT @LBC: Home Secretary Priti Patel: “I am deeply shocked and saddened to learn that a Metropolitan Police Officer has been shot and killed… 3 hours ago

LBCNews

LBC News Home Secretary Priti Patel says she is "deeply shocked and saddened to learn that a Metropolitan Police Officer has… https://t.co/rXvuXUHCuB 4 hours ago

LBCNews

LBC News Home Secretary Priti Patel: “I am deeply shocked and saddened to learn that a Metropolitan Police Officer has been… https://t.co/L6s5XPoUFx 4 hours ago

LBC

LBC Home Secretary Priti Patel: “I am deeply shocked and saddened to learn that a Metropolitan Police Officer has been… https://t.co/w2PiAIoiUj 4 hours ago


