Home Secretary 'deeply shocked' by fatal shooting of police officer

Priti Patel has encouraged members of the public to report Covid-19 rule breakers as the 'rule of six' restrictions begin. People in England can no longer meet in groups of more than six people in or outside their homes.
Priti Patel has said the government will 'stand true' to their commitment to the Good Friday Agreement. The Home Secretary added that it's right to 'protect the integrity of the UK'.
Asked if two families of four stopping for a chat on the way to the parkconstituted “mingling”, Home Secretary Priti Patel told BBC Radio 4’s Todayprogramme: “It is mingling". Any social gathering of more than six people inEngland is against the law, with people facing fines of up to £3,200 if theydo not abide by the new measure, which applies to both indoor and outdoorsettings.
Policing minister Kit Malthouse updated MPs about the death of an officer inCroydon, adding: “May justice follow this heinous crime.” Commons Speaker SirLindsay Hoyle added: “It is shocking news. This should never happen to thepeople that protect us and make us safe. All our thoughts and prayers go withthe family and friends and the police community.”
