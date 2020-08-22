Mayor of London says police officer death is ‘heartbreaking’

A police officer has died after being shot at a south London police station. Police say the officer was shot in the early hours of Friday morning by a man who was being detained at Croydon Custody Centre. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
