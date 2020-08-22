Global  
 

Mayor of London says police officer death is 'heartbreaking'

Mayor of London says police officer death is 'heartbreaking'

Mayor of London says police officer death is ‘heartbreaking’

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said it was "heartbreaking" that a Metropolitan Police officer lost his life in the city.

The officer was shot dead while on duty at Croydon Custody Centre.

A police officer has died after being shot at a south London police station. Police say the officer was shot in the early hours of Friday morning by a man who was being detained at Croydon Custody Centre.

A police officer has died after being shot by a man who was being detained at Croydon Custody Centre in south London, the Metropolitan Police have said.

A Metropolitan Police officer died after he was shot inside a police stationby a man who then turned the gun on himself.

