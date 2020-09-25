Harry and Meghan's political statements are risky in the US

As Harry and Meghan continue to be political in their statements in the US ahead of the election, Eric Schiffer, a reputation and brand consultant in California, warned they risked putting off 40% of Americans.

However, he noted that as Donald Trump is far less popular outside the US, they may not see so much damage done to their brand.

Harry and Meghan urged people to vote in a video for Time 100 this week, the first time Harry has waded into work on political engagement since they moved to the US.